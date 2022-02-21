Prestige Wrestling Roseland 2 Results: Malakai Black vs. Davey Richards, More

Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 2 show on Saturday night in Portland, main evented by Malakai Black vs. Davey Richards. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Ethan HD defeated Nick Wayne

* A video revealed Miyu is coming to Prestige Wrestling in May.

* Danhausen introduced a Tag Team Invitational to crown the inaugural Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

* Tag Team Invitational: C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) defeated Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl), 503 Machines (Malcolm Flex and Levi Cooper), & Jaiden and Alex Zayne to win the titles.

* A video noted that Maki Itoh is also coming in May

* Funny Bone defeated Warhorse

* Prestige Wrestling Championship Match: Alex Shelley defeated Tom Lawlor and Dalton Castle to win the title.

* Unsanctioned Anything Goes Match: Drexl defeated Taya Valkyrie after Athena interfered

* Sonico defeated Calvin Tankman, Jaiden, and Titus Alexander

* Pax Americana (Dark Sheik and MV Young) defeated Allie Katch and EFFY

* Malakai Black defeated Davey Richards. Black offered Richards a handshake but the lights went out and Brody King appeared. Black and Richards took out Richards.