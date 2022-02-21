wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Roseland 2 Results: Malakai Black vs. Davey Richards, More
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 2 show on Saturday night in Portland, main evented by Malakai Black vs. Davey Richards. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Ethan HD defeated Nick Wayne
* A video revealed Miyu is coming to Prestige Wrestling in May.
* Danhausen introduced a Tag Team Invitational to crown the inaugural Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Champions.
* Tag Team Invitational: C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) defeated Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl), 503 Machines (Malcolm Flex and Levi Cooper), & Jaiden and Alex Zayne to win the titles.
* A video noted that Maki Itoh is also coming in May
* Funny Bone defeated Warhorse
* Prestige Wrestling Championship Match: Alex Shelley defeated Tom Lawlor and Dalton Castle to win the title.
* Unsanctioned Anything Goes Match: Drexl defeated Taya Valkyrie after Athena interfered
* Sonico defeated Calvin Tankman, Jaiden, and Titus Alexander
* Pax Americana (Dark Sheik and MV Young) defeated Allie Katch and EFFY
* Malakai Black defeated Davey Richards. Black offered Richards a handshake but the lights went out and Brody King appeared. Black and Richards took out Richards.
More Trending Stories
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
- Kenny Omega Says It’s Possible Cody Wasn’t ‘Good Fit’ In AEW, Says He Had Different Vision