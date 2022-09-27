wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results: Bobby Fish In Action, More

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling held their Talk Is Cheap show on Sunday featuring Bobby Fish, Alan Angels, and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per PW Ponderings.

* Sonico def. Davey Richards

* Malcolm Phlex def. Kris Brady

* Alan Angels def. Adam Ryder

* Bobby Fish def. Ethan HD

* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: C4, State Of Emergency, and The WorkHorsemen found to a no contest

* JAIDEN def. Alex Zayne

* Death Match: Drexl def. Funny Bone

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Prestige Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading