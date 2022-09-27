wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results: Bobby Fish In Action, More
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
Prestige Wrestling held their Talk Is Cheap show on Sunday featuring Bobby Fish, Alan Angels, and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per PW Ponderings.
* Sonico def. Davey Richards
* Malcolm Phlex def. Kris Brady
* Alan Angels def. Adam Ryder
* Bobby Fish def. Ethan HD
* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: C4, State Of Emergency, and The WorkHorsemen found to a no contest
* JAIDEN def. Alex Zayne
* Death Match: Drexl def. Funny Bone
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring