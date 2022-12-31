wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Prestige Wrestling 12-30-22 Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Alan Angels beat Alec Price.
* C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase).
* Anthony Henry beat Robert Martyr.
* Bobby Orlando beat Kris Brady.
* Kevin Blackwood beat Anthony Greene.
* No Holds Barred: AKIRA beat Atticus Cogar.
* Willow Nightingale beat Jody Threat.
* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) beat The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards).

