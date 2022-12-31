– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Alan Angels beat Alec Price.

* C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase).

* Anthony Henry beat Robert Martyr.

* Bobby Orlando beat Kris Brady.

* Kevin Blackwood beat Anthony Greene.

* No Holds Barred: AKIRA beat Atticus Cogar.

* Willow Nightingale beat Jody Threat.

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) beat The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards).