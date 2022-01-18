wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Announces Working Relationship With Tokyo Joshi Pro
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
Prestige Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro have established a working relationship, as announced on Monday. The Oregon-based Prestige Wrestling announced that they have entered into an agreement with Tokyo Joshi with several of the latter company’s top stars heading to the US in the future.
You can see the full announcement below:
BREAKING NEWS:
Prestige Wrestling & @tjpw2013 have entered into a working relationship.
Over the coming months & years we will bring many of their top stars to the United States!
Let the dream matches begin.
TOKYO JOSHI PRO X PRESTIGE WRESTLINGhttps://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/WHj8y9nQQt
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 18, 2022
