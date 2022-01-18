wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling Announces Working Relationship With Tokyo Joshi Pro

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro have established a working relationship, as announced on Monday. The Oregon-based Prestige Wrestling announced that they have entered into an agreement with Tokyo Joshi with several of the latter company’s top stars heading to the US in the future.

You can see the full announcement below:

