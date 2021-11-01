Preston Vance Reveals His AEW Dream Match, Talks QT Marshall’s Coaching

Preston Vance was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, and the Dark Order star discussed QT Marshall’s coaching, his AEW dream match, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Preston Vance on his relationship with QT Marshall and Marshall’s coaching: “I started at the Monster Factory in New Jersey in 2015 and [QT Marshall] was one of the assistant coaches there, and that’s where I met him. He’s been my coach since the very first time I ever stepped in the ring, QT was there. So, I’ve known him forever. I’ve never seen someone be able to break down wrestling like he does and explain it to these kids who have never been in a ring before. He is a wealth of knowledge, and me and him have very similar personalities. He’s a cool dude, he’s one of my best friends. He was a coach. Damien Priest, who’s now with WWE, Matt Riddle was there when I was there, Nick Comoroto was there when I was there, so we had a pretty talented crop of guys all in one place.”

On his AEW dream match: “Miro is my dream match in AEW. It was more so when he had the TNT title, so I wanted that match, but I still want to wrestle him. He’s my dream match in AEW. I also really want to wrestle [Shawn] Spears, just for the 10 chants. That’s the only reason. Then as far as people I’ve already been in the ring with, Darby is phenomenal to wrestle. I can’t say a bad thing about him.”