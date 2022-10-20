Preston Vance Recalls Damian Priest Saying He’d Never Be Signed

Preston Vance trained under Damian Priest, and he recently recalled how Priest once told him he never expected to be signed. Vance was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he trained under Priest, who said once that his goal was to get Vance signed because he never thought he would be.

“I remember when I met [Priest] he was … already wrestling for maybe 12 years,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “And he told me ‘My goal is to get you signed, just so I have a piece of your career, because I know I’m never going to get signed. I’m too old.’ And now he blew up, you know?”

Priest, of course, ended up signed with WWE and is a major part of Raw with The Judgment Day, while Vance is part of the Dark Order in AEW. Vance will face RUSH on AEW Rampage this week.