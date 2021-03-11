Pretty Deadly on Getting Advice and Encouragement From Triple H and Shawn Michaels

– talkSPORT recently spoke to newly crowned NXT UK tag team champions Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker). Below are some highlights.

Sam Stoker on receiving advice from Shawn Michaels: “We did get some nice words and [Shawn Michaels] been with us since we joined the company, he’s been mentoring us in such a way. What we really appreciate the most is he tells us to be us. He can give us his advice but he says only you two know how to be you. I think we’re pretty good at it. But with the kind words from Shawn, the motivation from Shawn, even a compliment will build our ego enough to dominate for the next six months.”

Howley on how Michaels gets them riled up: “We might just be in the ring or backstage beforehand and we get a little comment from him like ‘those are some beautiful shirts’ and things like that, just gets us riled up!”

Howley on their interaction with Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “It’s things like that that make it real. Maybe not make it real, but it gives you perspective. The family and people you went to school with, when Triple H tweets you and the shoutout from Shawn Michaels, they see that and go ‘oh wow!’ Because they grew up on people like Triple H and Shawn Michaels. So when they see them tweeting us and congratulating us, it’s like this is insane. In the group chat, my family are like ‘Triple H is interacting with you guys, this is so cool.’ On a normal day, we have quite a lot of interaction with Shawn Michaels and it’s great, but they don’t see that side of things so when they do, they’re like this is crazy! So that’s nice.”

Stoker on Pretty Deadly winning the titles: “I think to win a prestigious title in WWE is such a big thing, but then it really leaves you feeling quite retrospective. So to get the messages and to think back to when you’re 10 years old when you were watching Triple H at WrestleMania to now, it’s quite mind-blowing.”