Pretty Deadly Say New Day Ruined Their Lives By Taking NXT Tag Team Titles

Pretty Deadly lose the NXT Tag Team Championships to The New Day at Deadline 2022, and the NXT duo say it’s been hard for them since then. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald for a new interview and talked about their loss to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On working with The New Day:

Wilson: “Yes, technically it’s an honor to be in the ring with them. Technically, we grew up watching them. Technically, they are inspirations and role models in the tag team division.”

Prince: “Technically, we’ve looked up to them for years and think they’re brilliant.”

On losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to the New Day:

Wilson: “However, the New Day came to NXT when they shouldn’t have and ruined our lives.”

Prince: “We had our babies, didn’t we? Our babies, we carried them for months and months. Then they just took it away. Took it away. Took our joy away, took our purpose away… it’s been a real rough journey. You know what hurts most? They know what they’ve done. There’s no remorse, there’s no regret, there’s no guilt. They’re off living their merry lives now. ‘Oh, let’s go down, ruin Pretty Deadly’s lives and then carry on as normal.”