Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE NXT In Your House
– As previously reported, WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes announced on last week’s WWE NXT that he’ll be defending his title against Carmelo Hayes at NXT In Your House 2022. Now, another title match has been confirmed for the event, with champs Pretty Deadly defending their titles against The Creed Brothers.
Pretty Deadly won the vacant titles on the April 12 edition of NXT 2.0 in Gauntlet Match that also included The Creed Brothers, Legado Del Fantasma, Josh Brooks & Brooks Jensen, and Grayson Waller and Sanga.
WWE NXT In Your House is scheduled for June 4. A venue for the premium live event has not yet been announced. Here’s the updated lineup:
* North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
#WWENXT is bringing the action to your living room with the return of #InYourHouse!
Make space on the couch as @CGrimesWWE goes one-on-one with @Carmelo_WWE for the #NATitle and The #CreedBrothers look to finally strike gold when they collide with #PrettyDeadly! pic.twitter.com/6pAwUeUpb5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2022
