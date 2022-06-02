Pretty Deadly Want to Face The Usos at WWE Clash at the Castle

– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), who discussed wanting to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Clash at the Castle, with all three tag team titles on the line. Below are some highlights from the chat:

Elton Prince on The Usos: “Obviously they ain’t got the goods, but they think they’ve got the goods. September 3rd. The first stadium show [in the United Kingdom] in, what, 30 years? Pretty Deadly versus The Usos for all three championships?”

Kit Wilson on The Usos’ resume: “I think the resume speaks for itself. They’ve been in this company and dominated this company for multiple years, and they’ve changed themselves and got better and better.”

On how they’d jump The Usos’ younger brother, Solo Sikoa to send a message: “I’m not saying we will, but we might jump him in the parking lot, just see what happens. Just a little message!”

Currently, Pretty Deadly is scheduled to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers on Saturday, June 4 at WWE NXT In Your House 2022. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.