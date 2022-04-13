Pretty Deadly Win Tag Team Championships On WWE NXT (Clips)

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions, as Pretty Deadly won the titles on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson won a five-team gauntlet match to capture the titles that were stripped from MSK after Nash Carter was released last week.

The match also featured The Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga. Brutus and Julius Creed started the match against Legado and defeated all the other teams before Pretty Deadly came in at the end and won the bout. You can see clips from the match below.

This marks the team’s first match in NXT and of course their first titles on the brand. The previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for 287 days from February to December of 2021.

Looks like #LegadoDelFantasma or #TheCreedBrothers will have to run the gauntlet to earn the #NXTTagTitles. Who will move on to the next round? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KhOm4bs3ls — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2022

