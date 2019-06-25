Preview for Tonight’s 205 Live: Drew Gulak Title Win Fallout

– WWE released the following preview for 205 Live tonight featuring the fallout of Drew Gulak becoming the new Cruiserweight champion at Stomping Grounds.

Time for a better WWE 205 Live?

Two nights ago at WWE Stomping Grounds, Drew Gulak overcame the odds and became the purple brand’s new titleholder by defeating Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a Triple Threat Match, an edge-of-your-seat thriller that brought the WWE Universe to a fever pitch and had them chanting “2-0-5!” at the top of their lungs.

Since returning to action with a more serious demeanor, The Philadelphia Stretcher has been nearly unstoppable, decimating Noam Dar before defeating Tozawa in singles competition earlier this month. He and The Stamina Monster were each declared victorious when they pinned each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who would face Nese, and Gulak finally reached the pinnacle of the Cruiserweight division with his win in the Triple Threat Match.

However, Gulak has ditched the PowerPoint presentations and campaign slogans, letting his actions speak for him. While winning the title brings with it challenges from every direction, any Superstar who sets foot in the ring opposite Gulak is well-aware he is the most dangerous competitor in the Cruiserweight division.