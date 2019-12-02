wrestling / News
Preview And Clip For Two-Part Season Finale of Total Divas
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
WWE and E! will air a two-part season finale for Total Divas tomorrow and on December 10. You can find a clip below.
December 3: “Hawaiian Punch – After her last match with WWE, Ronda is excited to move on and start trying for a baby with her husband, Travis Browne.”
December 10: “The Next Wave – Tensions continue to run high when Sonya bails on everything Natalya had planned for their girls’ trip, including fun surf lessons that end up going terribly wrong, sending Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sonya’s girlfriend to the emergency room.”
