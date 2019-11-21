Various News: Preview Clip From WWE Untold Sting Episode, Tampa Bay Article On Jordan Omogbehin, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings

– WWE has released a preview clip from WWE Untold: Sting’s Last Stand, which focuses on Sting’s final match in 2015. He challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE title at Night of Champions. WWE Untold premieres Friday on the WWE Network.

– FOX 13 in Tampa Bay has a story about Tolulope ‘Jordan’ Omogbehin starting his WWE career at the Performance Center.

– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (4-1): 8 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (3-1): 6 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (3-1): 6 pts

EVIL & SANADA (3-0): 6 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (3-2): 6 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (2-1): 4 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (2-2): 4 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-2): 4 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (2-3): 4 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (2-3): 4 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-3): 4 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-3): 4 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-3): 4 pts

Shingo Takagi & Terrible (2-3): 4 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4): 2 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-4): 2 pts