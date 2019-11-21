wrestling / News

Various News: Preview Clip From WWE Untold Sting Episode, Tampa Bay Article On Jordan Omogbehin, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a preview clip from WWE Untold: Sting’s Last Stand, which focuses on Sting’s final match in 2015. He challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE title at Night of Champions. WWE Untold premieres Friday on the WWE Network.

FOX 13 in Tampa Bay has a story about Tolulope ‘Jordan’ Omogbehin starting his WWE career at the Performance Center.

– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (4-1): 8 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (3-1): 6 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (3-1): 6 pts
EVIL & SANADA (3-0): 6 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (3-2): 6 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (2-1): 4 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (2-2): 4 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-2): 4 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (2-3): 4 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (2-3): 4 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-3): 4 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-3): 4 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-3): 4 pts
Shingo Takagi & Terrible (2-3): 4 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4): 2 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-4): 2 pts

