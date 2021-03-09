Preview For Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Debut Looks at Gorgeous Gino Episode

VICE TV’s companion series Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential kicks off tonight with a look at the season one Gorgeous Gino episode, and a new preview is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which will feature host Conrad Thompson and Dark Side creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner looking back at the episode with stories and additional scenes from the original episode.

The show airs at 9 PM ET on VICE TV and runs an hour and a half.