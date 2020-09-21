WWE News: Preview For Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee On Raw, Shane McMahon Hypes Raw Underground Fight

– WWE has posted a new preview for tonight’s match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee on Raw, with a potential title match for Lee on the line. The preview references Lee’s “Golden Opportunity” in that if Randy Orton is unable to be cleared for his Ambulance Match against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Lee would earn a title shot at the PPV if he can beat McIntyre tonight.

Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity

Last Monday, Keith Lee was on the verge of earning a potential WWE Championship opportunity in his battle against Drew McIntyre, until RETRIBUTION made their presence felt. However, The Limitless One’s championship dreams are not dashed. Lee will get another crack at McIntyre this Monday on Raw. If he can defeat the WWE Champion, and Randy Orton is still unable to compete on Sept. 27 at WWE Clash of Champions after being on the receiving end of three Claymores, Lee will challenge for the WWE Title. Will Lee make the most of this golden opportunity?

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter to hype up tonight’s Raw Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato. McMahon posted:

“Battle of the behemoths. A HUGE battle going down tonight in #RawUnderground. Former #UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman vs. the undefeated @DabbaKato. See you at 10pm ET. #WWERaw”