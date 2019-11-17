wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Monday’s Episode of RAW, Free Casket Match From 2008, Chris Jericho Covers The Kinks
– Here are the current matches and segments set for this Monday’s episode of RAW:
* (with Zelina Vega) – Captain’s spot for Team Raw at Survivor Series on the line.
*Rey Mysterio will appear.
*Natalya vs. Asuka.
*Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to team.
– WWE has released a free match from Survivor Series 2008, featuring the Undertaker vs. The Big Show in a Casket Match.
– Chris Jericho has released a cover of the Kinks’ song “Father Christmas”:
