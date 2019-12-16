wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For RAW Includes AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE TLC PPV Recap

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Randy Orton RAW

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include a match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles. WWE has not revealed official preview bullet points, but Seth Rollins (w/ AOP) vs. Kevin Owens is advertised locally.

– Luke Harper turns 40 years old today. He was granted his WWE release on December 8 and will be free to compete else where on March 8, 2020.

– WWE has posted a new edition of WWE Now that recaps the TLC PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Luke Harper, RAW, TLC, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading