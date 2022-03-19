Preview For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events on the Road to Wrestlemania Tour

WWE will present four live events this weekend on their Road to Wrestlemania tour featuring the rosters of RAW and Smackdown.

The RAW brand will be in Springfield, IL tonight at the Springfield Center. Matches advertised include:

* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Other wrestlers advertised include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The Miz and Alpha Academy.

Meanwhile, the Smackdown brand will be in Johnson City, TN tonight at the Freedom Hall Civic Center. Matches advertised include:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Other wrestlers advertised include Sami Zayn, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Tomorrow night, the RAW brand will head to Moline, IL at the Tax Slayer Center. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins is advertised.

Smackdown will go to Huntsville, AL tomorrow at the Von Braun Center. Matches advertised include:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Other wrestlers advertised include Sami Zayn, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Sasha Banks.