Major League Wrestling has released a preview for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion, which airs tomorrow at 10 PM ET on BeIN Sports.

The fourth stage of the historic MLW AAA Super Series arrives as over 4,500 fans in Tijuana Mexico witness an interpromotional title match.

The best trios unit in all of Lucha Libre arrive just in time to assist AAA in their efforts to rally back in the Super Series. Myzteziz Jr., Hijo del Vikingo and Octagon Jr. — collectively known as Jinetes Del Aire make their FUSION debut.

AAA’s world class high-fliers will defend AAA’s most storied and prestigious belts: the AAA World Trios titles in an interpromotional clash as they face MLW’s Injustice.

For months Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, and MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed have decried MLW, the sport, its athletes and fans for not respecting them or putting them on a platform for greater success.

After being fined and suspended for their curb stomping of Brian Pillman Jr, the trio were fined and suspended by MLW, but after goading AAA Co-founder Konnan, the trio were not only reinstated into the league, but given a shot at the AAA World Trios Champions, Jinetes Del Aire.

Will Injustice shine against three of Lucha Libre’s best or will the Jinetes get the jump on Injustice and get one step closer to tying this historic interpromotional showdown.

With rumors rampant of Davey Boy Smith signing the dotted line for a World Title Fight, MLW has an exclusive update as the 3rd generation powerhouse puts CONTRA and the undefeated champ Jacob Fatu in his crosshairs.

The Dynasty invite you to join them in the Caribbean as the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday goes on a shopping spree.

Also! One week before Los Parks represent MLW in the Super Series, we return to La Cocina de LA Park as the patriarch of lucha shows his skills in the kitchen match his skills in the ring.

Join Rich Bocchini, AJ Kirsch and Alicia Atout from Tijuana for a night of top ranked action.

Matches:

AAA World Trios Titles Jinetes Del Aire vs. Injustice

Poder Del Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, Rayo Star

Plus more!