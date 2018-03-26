 

Preview For Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the updated preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Make sure to join 411 for live coverage at 8PM ET Thursday night…

* Eddie Edwards Goes After Sami Callihan
* Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Suicide vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Su Yung’s In Ring Debut
* KM vs. Fallah Bahh
* Lashley vs. Cage
* Title vs. Title match: Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal

