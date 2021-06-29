wrestling / News
Preview for Thursday’s NJPW on Roku: Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA in G1 Climax 30 Finals
June 29, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, July 1 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features the G1 Climax 30 finals between Kota Ibushi and SANADA. You can check out that preview clip below:
