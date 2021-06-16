Preview for Thursday’s NJPW on Roku: G1 Climax 30 Matchups

– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, June 17 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features G1 Climax 30 tournament matchups. They include Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White. That preview video is available below: