wrestling / News
Preview for Thursday’s NJPW on Roku: G1 Climax 30 Matchups
June 16, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, June 17 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features G1 Climax 30 tournament matchups. They include Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White. That preview video is available below:
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker On Emotions Of Winning AEW Women’s Title At Double Or Nothing, Tony Schiavone’s Role In Her Rise
- Drew McIntyre Recalls Getting Pitched Male Model Character On WWE Main Roster, Talks Learning From Randy Orton
- Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross & More React to Samoa Joe’s NXT Return
- Nikita Koloff ‘Confident’ He Could’ve Had Run With Hulk Hogan In WWE, Talks Stepping Away From WCW