Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has a new episode of AEW Dark on tonight. The show will feature a jam-packed lineup with 16 matches. The AEW Dark episode will debut on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can view the lineup below.

Interestingly enough, the livestream will likely be running into tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch, which will feature an appearance from new AEW World champion Kenny Omega.

* Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club

* 10 vs. Aaron Solow

* Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle

* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela

* Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight

* Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2

* Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed

* Diamante vs. Tesha Price

* Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)

* Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy

* Freya States vs. Shanna

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler

* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

* Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse

* Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn