Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Hikaru Shida in Action, 14 Matches Set
– As previously reported, AEW has another jam-packed lineup set for tonight on AEW Dark. The show returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature 14 matches. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum
* Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn
* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
* Brian Cage vs. VSK
* Chaos Project vs. Best Friends
* Ricky Starks vs. Sotheara Chhun
* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country
* Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta
* Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse
* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
* AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Kilynn King
* Leva Bates vs. Skyler Moore
* Tay Conti vs. Freya States
The #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru is in action as she takes on a motivated @KiLynnKing in singles competition.
Watch #AEWDark TOMORROW NIGHT at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/FXPTsA9cj0 pic.twitter.com/zLYCe05GXZ
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) December 14, 2020
