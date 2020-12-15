Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Hikaru Shida in Action, 14 Matches Set

– As previously reported, AEW has another jam-packed lineup set for tonight on AEW Dark. The show returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature 14 matches. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum

* Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn

* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler

* Brian Cage vs. VSK

* Chaos Project vs. Best Friends

* Ricky Starks vs. Sotheara Chhun

* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country

* Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta

* Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse

* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal

* AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Kilynn King

* Leva Bates vs. Skyler Moore

* Tay Conti vs. Freya States