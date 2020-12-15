wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Hikaru Shida in Action, 14 Matches Set

December 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark

As previously reported, AEW has another jam-packed lineup set for tonight on AEW Dark. The show returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature 14 matches. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum
* Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn
* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
* Brian Cage vs. VSK
* Chaos Project vs. Best Friends
* Ricky Starks vs. Sotheara Chhun
* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country
* Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta
* Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse
* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
* AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Kilynn King
* Leva Bates vs. Skyler Moore
* Tay Conti vs. Freya States

