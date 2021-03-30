wrestling
Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 12 Matches Set
– Last night was AEW Dark: Elevation, and tonight is the return of the original AEW Dark. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The for tonight features a 12-match lineup. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:
* Viperess vs. Diamante
* Adam Priest and KC Navarro vs. Jurassic Express
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum
* Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico
* Chaos Project vs. Dean Alexander and Justin Law
* Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds
* Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Kip Sabian and Miro
* The Butcher and the Blade vs. Milk Chocolate
* Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott and Chandler Hopkins vs. Team Taz
* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order vs Var.y Morales, Bill Collier and D3
* Big Swole, Red Velvet and Kilynn King vs. Vertvixen, Ashley Vox, and Delmi Exo
