Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set, Jon Moxley Teaming Eddie Kingston

– As noted, AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode will be streamed at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s card now has 16 confirmed matches, including Jon Moxley teaming with Eddie Kingston against Milk Chocolate. Jungle Boy will face Marty Casaus, and Kris Statlander will be in singles action against Julia Hart. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon

* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

* The Acclaimed vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal

* Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy) vs. Julia Hart

* JD Drake vs. 10

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angals, and Colt Cabana vs. Spencer Slade, Cole Karter, and Andrew Palace

* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Frye