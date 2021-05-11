wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set, Jon Moxley Teaming Eddie Kingston
– As noted, AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode will be streamed at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s card now has 16 confirmed matches, including Jon Moxley teaming with Eddie Kingston against Milk Chocolate. Jungle Boy will face Marty Casaus, and Kris Statlander will be in singles action against Julia Hart. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon
* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins
* The Acclaimed vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal
* Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy) vs. Julia Hart
* JD Drake vs. 10
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angals, and Colt Cabana vs. Spencer Slade, Cole Karter, and Andrew Palace
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Frye
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @SwoleWorld + @Thee_Red_Velvet are in tag team action
– #DarkOrder is in Trios action
– @Pres10Vance v. @RealJDDrake
– @NylaRoseBeast will appear pic.twitter.com/ME6grEwIug
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @boy_myth_legend is in action
– #TheAcclaimed v. @SonnyKissXO + @JANELABABY
– @callmekrisstat looks to remain undefeated since her return
– @TrueWillieHobbs v. Mike Sydal (@YOGASAULT) pic.twitter.com/DKKLGRp9zQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @JonMoxley & @MadKing1981 are in tag team action
– @MrGMSI_BCage v. @bearbronsonBC
– #LanceArcher is in singles action
– #theFactory w/ @AnthonyOgogo will appear pic.twitter.com/yetqXvPyX6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #3 ranked #VarsityBlonds will appear
– Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) & @DiamanteLAX are both in singles action
– #HollywoodHunk + @CezarBononi_ are in tag team action pic.twitter.com/6TRQ8hm9CA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Mia Yim’s WWE SmackDown Debut, Potential Feud, Why Aleister Black Wasn’t On Last Week’s Show
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary