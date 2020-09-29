Preview for Tonight’s Episde of AEW Dark

– As previously noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tay Conti will be in singles action later tonight against Red Velvet. Also, Jurassic Express will face 5 and 10 of The Dark Order. Here’s current lineup and a preview clip for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Best Friends vs. M’Badu and Bshp King

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn

* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)

* Natural Nightmares with Brandi Rhodes vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin