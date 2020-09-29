wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s Episde of AEW Dark

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

As previously noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tay Conti will be in singles action later tonight against Red Velvet. Also, Jurassic Express will face 5 and 10 of The Dark Order. Here’s current lineup and a preview clip for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Best Friends vs. M’Badu and Bshp King
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)
* Natural Nightmares with Brandi Rhodes vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin

