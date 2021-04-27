Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus, Eight Matches Set

– As noted, AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. Former Lucha Underground talent and Tough Enough contestant Marty Casaus will make his AEW debut against Brian Cage.

The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show, which currently has eight matches scheduled:

* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus

* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)

* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise