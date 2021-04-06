Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Matt Hardy, Red Velvet, Team Taz in Action

– Last night was AEW Dark: Elevation, and tonight is the return of the original AEW Dark. Powerhouse Hobbs released the preview and lineup for tonight’s episode. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The for tonight features a 12-match lineup. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy

* KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* JD Drake vs. Baron Black

* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure

* Mike Magnum vs. Matt Sydal

* Rex Lawless & Dean Alexander vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

* The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins)

* Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress

* Jon Cruz vs. The Butcher