Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Matt Hardy, Red Velvet, Team Taz in Action

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Matt Hardy vs. Vary Morales

– Last night was AEW Dark: Elevation, and tonight is the return of the original AEW Dark. Powerhouse Hobbs released the preview and lineup for tonight’s episode. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The for tonight features a 12-match lineup. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy
* KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* JD Drake vs. Baron Black
* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
* Mike Magnum vs. Matt Sydal
* Rex Lawless & Dean Alexander vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins)
* Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress
* Jon Cruz vs. The Butcher

