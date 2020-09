AEW will present the final episode of Dynamite before All Out tonight, with the go-home show looking to set up at least one more match. The show will include:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Winning Teams Face Each Other at All Out: The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. SCU & Private Party

* Thunder Rosa in action