wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Rampage airs tonight on TBS with a Tag Team Championship Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which was taped after this week’s Dynamite:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* RUSH vs. John Silver
* Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale
* HOOK appears
