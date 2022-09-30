Preview For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage airs tonight on TBS with a Tag Team Championship Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which was taped after this week’s Dynamite:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* RUSH vs. John Silver

* Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale

* HOOK appears