Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa Works Out With Sheamus, NJPW Road To G1 Climax 29

– WWE has revealed the preview for tonight’s episode of RAW from Everett, Washington, which will include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon as well as AJ Styles vs. Ricochet. Here are the bullet points:

* Reigns to battle McMahon & McIntyre in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

* United States Champion Ricochet to battle AJ Styles tonight

* Seth Rollins’ Universal challenges

* The Man might not be finished with The Lady in the aftermath of WWE Stomping Grounds

– The latest edition of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts is now online, featuring Tommaso Ciampa.

– NJPW has released a new video looking at the Road to G1 Climax 29: