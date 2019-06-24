wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa Works Out With Sheamus, NJPW Road To G1 Climax 29
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed the preview for tonight’s episode of RAW from Everett, Washington, which will include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon as well as AJ Styles vs. Ricochet. Here are the bullet points:
* Reigns to battle McMahon & McIntyre in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match
* United States Champion Ricochet to battle AJ Styles tonight
* Seth Rollins’ Universal challenges
* The Man might not be finished with The Lady in the aftermath of WWE Stomping Grounds
– The latest edition of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts is now online, featuring Tommaso Ciampa.
– NJPW has released a new video looking at the Road to G1 Climax 29:
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Responds to Critics Who Think She ‘Peaked in NXT’
- Jim Ross On If Dusty Rhodes Polka-Dot ‘Common Man’ WWE Gimmick Was a Rib by Vince McMahon Designed to Humiliate Him, Why Dusty Agreed to Do It
- David Starr Calls Out Jim Cornette For Past Racist Comments, Wrestler With Cerebral Palsy Claims Cornette Made Fun Of His Condition
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution