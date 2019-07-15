wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview for Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Shawn Spears Taunts Cody After Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley Interviewed After First G1 Win

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Extreme Rules

– WWE has released the following bullet points for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will happen at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY:

* The Brock Party resumes

* Club house rules: new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* What friends are for: fallout from the 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

– Shawn Spears pinned Darby Allin at AEW Fight for the Fallen in a six-man tag team match on Saturday, then taunted Cody about it on Twitter.

– After his win over Taichi in the NJPW G1, Jon Moxley spoke with reporters with Shota Umino by his side.

