WWE News: Preview for Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Shawn Spears Taunts Cody After Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley Interviewed After First G1 Win
– WWE has released the following bullet points for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will happen at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY:
* The Brock Party resumes
* Club house rules: new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles
* What friends are for: fallout from the 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
– Shawn Spears pinned Darby Allin at AEW Fight for the Fallen in a six-man tag team match on Saturday, then taunted Cody about it on Twitter.
The face you make when you realize you just won…
And pinned a man that Cody couldn’t…. #Chairman #Perfect10 #FightForTheFallen @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/PfH0QfWSCG
— Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) July 14, 2019
– After his win over Taichi in the NJPW G1, Jon Moxley spoke with reporters with Shota Umino by his side.
