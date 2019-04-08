wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW: Becky Lynch Brings Her Two Belts

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RAW Becky Lynch

WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which is always a crazy show since it’s the night after Wrestlemania. The company has yet to announce any official matches. Here are the bullet points:

* The Man brings the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles to Raw

* Seth Rollins slays The Beast

* The Big Dog reclaims his yard from Drew McIntyre

* Second Intercontinental Title is “too sweet” for Finn Bálor

* The (Defeated) Streak ends for new RAW Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins

