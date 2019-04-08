wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW: Becky Lynch Brings Her Two Belts
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which is always a crazy show since it’s the night after Wrestlemania. The company has yet to announce any official matches. Here are the bullet points:
* The Man brings the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles to Raw
* Seth Rollins slays The Beast
* The Big Dog reclaims his yard from Drew McIntyre
* Second Intercontinental Title is “too sweet” for Finn Bálor
* The (Defeated) Streak ends for new RAW Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Shares Photo With Bret Hart, Scott Dawson References Wilder Hitting Hart’s Attacker in Promo
- Charlotte Flair Confirms Relationship With Andrade at HOF Ceremony, Andrade Tweets At Her (Pics, Video)
- Ronda Rousey Reacts To Her Husband Travis Browne Getting Physical With Bret Hart Attacker
- UPDATED: Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Assailant Ranted About Women Main Eventing WrestleMania, Sent Bizarre Tweets To WWE Talent, Was Arrested For Stalking