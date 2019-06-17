wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW: Fatal 5-Way For US Title Shot
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will feature a fatal 5-way for a shot at Samoa Joe’s US title at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. The match features Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley. Here are the bullet points:
* Who will don the stripes for Rollins vs. Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds?
* Fatal 5-Way Match to determine Samoa Joe’s U.S. Title challenger at WWE Stomping Grounds
* Daniel Bryan is a Wild Card
* Crate expectations for R-Truth
* “Top Guys” once again
* Could a Woman’s Right bring us “Becky No Belts”?
