Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW Includes New Firefly Funhouse, Jonathan Gresham Was Sick At PWG BOLA Finals, A Look At Brock Lesnar’s History on Smackdown
– WWE has released a preview of tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include a new edition of the Firefly Funhouse, Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross and a Fatal 5-Way between Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, with the winner facing Seth Rollins for the Universal title next week.
– WWE.com has an article looking at what WWE was like the last time Brock Lesnar was on Smackdown.
– Jordynne Grace revealed on Twitter that Jonathan Gresham was very ill while he wrestled at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles finals last night.
Straight up didn’t want my guy wrestling tonight. He went to the hospital yesterday after waking up with head pain and got diagnosed with a lymph node infection. Then he goes and wrestles three matches tonight.
