Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW Includes New Firefly Funhouse, Jonathan Gresham Was Sick At PWG BOLA Finals, A Look At Brock Lesnar’s History on Smackdown

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Firefly Funhouse RAW

– WWE has released a preview of tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include a new edition of the Firefly Funhouse, Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross and a Fatal 5-Way between Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, with the winner facing Seth Rollins for the Universal title next week.

* Who will challenge for the Universal Title on the season premiere of Raw next week?

* What’s in store on a new “Firefly Fun House”?

* Can The Boss combat Nikki Cross’ chaos?

* Chad Gable to square off with Baron Corbin in a King of the Ring Final rematch

WWE.com has an article looking at what WWE was like the last time Brock Lesnar was on Smackdown.

– Jordynne Grace revealed on Twitter that Jonathan Gresham was very ill while he wrestled at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles finals last night.

