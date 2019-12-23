wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for Tonight’s Episode of RAW Including US Title Match, Jaxson Ryker Now On Cameo
– Tonight’s RAW, which was taped last week, will feature a US title match between Seth Rollins and champion Rey Mysterio. Here’s the match list:
* Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight
* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander
* Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder
* Ricochet vs. Tony Nese
* Aleister Black vs. a local enhancement talent
* Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green
* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders
* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent
* Rusev vs. No Way Jose
* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio defended against Seth Rollins
* Appearances by AOP, Jimmy Fallon, Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and more.
– Jaxson Ryker has announced that he is now on Cameo.
Hey all! Want me to record a personalized video shoutout for someone special in your life? Check me out on Cameo! Forgotten No More https://t.co/oBfyGgLX6J
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) December 23, 2019
