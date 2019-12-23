WWE News: Preview for Tonight’s Episode of RAW Including US Title Match, Jaxson Ryker Now On Cameo

– Tonight’s RAW, which was taped last week, will feature a US title match between Seth Rollins and champion Rey Mysterio. Here’s the match list:

* Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

* Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder

* Ricochet vs. Tony Nese

* Aleister Black vs. a local enhancement talent

* Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent

* Rusev vs. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio defended against Seth Rollins

* Appearances by AOP, Jimmy Fallon, Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and more.

– Jaxson Ryker has announced that he is now on Cameo.