Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Including AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, featuring a match between two former Intercontinental champions. The lineup includes:

* Samoan Street Fight: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Sheamus & Baron Corbin
* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
* A Moment of Bliss w/ Nikki Cross
* Sasha Banks returns to address Bayley

