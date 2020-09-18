Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Including AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, featuring a match between two former Intercontinental champions. The lineup includes:

* Samoan Street Fight: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Sheamus & Baron Corbin

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* A Moment of Bliss w/ Nikki Cross

* Sasha Banks returns to address Bayley