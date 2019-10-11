Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

– WWE SmackDown is tonight and it’s a big one as night one of the Draft will take place.

The show will open with Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown) taking on Seth Rollins (representing Raw) with the winner gaining the first overall pick for their brand. The only other announced match for the show is Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley.

WWE.com preview has the following focal points:

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to face off on SmackDown for number one pick

* Charlotte Flair and Bayley to collide tonight for SmackDown Women’s Title in WWE Hell in a Cell rematch

* WWE Draft begins with Friday Night SmackDown on FOX

* What’s next for Kevin Owens after his Ladder Match win?

* What Raw Superstar is destined for SmackDown glory?

411 will have live coverage of SmackDown beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.