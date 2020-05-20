wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

AEW Dynamite and NXT return with new live episodes tonight, as Dynamite presents the go-home show for Double or Nothing this Saturday. That episode will include:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix
* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
* Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Britt Baker
* MJF vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley vs. 10
* Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts have a face-to-face interview

NXT will feature:

* Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: KUSHIDA (2-0) vs. Drake Maverick (1-1)
* Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1) vs. Akira Tozawa (2-0)
* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading