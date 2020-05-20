Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

AEW Dynamite and NXT return with new live episodes tonight, as Dynamite presents the go-home show for Double or Nothing this Saturday. That episode will include:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

* Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Britt Baker

* MJF vs. Marko Stunt

* Jon Moxley vs. 10

* Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts have a face-to-face interview

NXT will feature:

* Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: KUSHIDA (2-0) vs. Drake Maverick (1-1)

* Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1) vs. Akira Tozawa (2-0)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai