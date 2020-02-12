wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite

NXT and AEW Dynamite go head to head yet again tonight with new episodes of each program on the USA Network and TNT, respectively.

The only match announced for NXT tonight is Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza for a shot at the NXT Crusierweight title. It is, however, the final show before NXT Takeover: Portland on Sunday.

Here’s the lineup for AEW Dynamite:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. SCU
* AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Eye for an Eye: Jon Moxley vs. Santana
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

