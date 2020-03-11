wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight will feature new episodes of both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, with NXT airing from the WWE Performance Center. That lineup includes:
* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (c) vs. The Undisputed Era
And here’s the lineup for Dynamite:
* Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express
* PAC, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Private Party
* Cody vs. Ortiz
* The rules for “Blood and Guts”
More Trending Stories
- Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE
- WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon
- Chris Jericho On Having to Tell Tony Khan the AEW Title Got Stolen, Being Told How Much The Title Cost and How They Dealt With It