wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite

Tonight will feature new episodes of both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, with NXT airing from the WWE Performance Center. That lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (c) vs. The Undisputed Era

And here’s the lineup for Dynamite:

* Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express
* PAC, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Private Party
* Cody vs. Ortiz
* The rules for “Blood and Guts”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading