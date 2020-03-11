Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

Tonight will feature new episodes of both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, with NXT airing from the WWE Performance Center. That lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (c) vs. The Undisputed Era

And here’s the lineup for Dynamite:

* Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express

* PAC, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

* Cody vs. Ortiz

* The rules for “Blood and Guts”