wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite will present episodes that were taped inside empty venues. The latest NXT will include:
* Ladder Match to crown #1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Io Shirai
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano to end their feud.
Dynamite will feature:
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cody vs. Shawn Spears
* Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
* Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa
* Lance Archer in action
* Brodie Lee in action
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reveals His Reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, If It Should Be Undertaker’s Last Match
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans