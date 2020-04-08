Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite will present episodes that were taped inside empty venues. The latest NXT will include:

* Ladder Match to crown #1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Io Shirai

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano to end their feud.

Dynamite will feature:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cody vs. Shawn Spears

* Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker

* Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa

* Lance Archer in action

* Brodie Lee in action