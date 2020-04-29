Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, as NXT will feature a title match while AEW Dynamite will present the semifinals of the TNT championship tournament.

NXT will include:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest

* Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim

Dynamite will feature:

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

* No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

* Jon Moxley will speak