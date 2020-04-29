wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, as NXT will feature a title match while AEW Dynamite will present the semifinals of the TNT championship tournament.

NXT will include:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest
* Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim

Dynamite will feature:

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley will speak

