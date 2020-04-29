wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, as NXT will feature a title match while AEW Dynamite will present the semifinals of the TNT championship tournament.
NXT will include:
* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest
* Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim
Dynamite will feature:
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley will speak
More Trending Stories
- WWE Hit With More Class Action Lawsuits, Two Specifically Mention Saudi Arabia Controversy & Wrestlers Being Held ‘Hostage’ By Saudi Government
- Chris Jericho Discusses the Recent WWE Releases, Realizing He Had Great Chemistry With Tony Schiavone, Feuding With Vanguard 1
- Jim Cornette Comments on Nia Jax’s Reputation For Being Unsafe, Says The Buckle Bomb Shouldn’t Be Done
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Jerry Sags Getting Into Legit Brawl With Cameraman, David Arquette Jumping In During the Fight