Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite

It’s another battle in the Wednesday Night War tonight, as NXT has two titles matches against AEW Dynamite returning to live episodes. NXT will include:

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream
* NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai
* Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Official debut of Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux
* Finn Balor to appear
* More NXT interim championship tournament matches

Meanwhile, this week’s AEW Dynamite includes:

* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian
* Cody vs. Joey Janela
* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall
* MJF returns

AEW Dynamite, NXT, Joseph Lee

