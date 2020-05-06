wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
It’s another battle in the Wednesday Night War tonight, as NXT has two titles matches against AEW Dynamite returning to live episodes. NXT will include:
* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream
* NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai
* Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Official debut of Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux
* Finn Balor to appear
* More NXT interim championship tournament matches
Meanwhile, this week’s AEW Dynamite includes:
* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian
* Cody vs. Joey Janela
* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall
* MJF returns
