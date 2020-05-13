wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday night and that means new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite, with a tag team title match headlining NXT. That show includes:
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
Dynamite will feature:
* Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Chris Jericho vs. Suge D
* Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express
* Lance Archer and Jake Roberts to speak
* MJF in action
