wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

It’s Wednesday night and that means new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite, with a tag team title match headlining NXT. That show includes:

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

Dynamite will feature:

* Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Chris Jericho vs. Suge D
* Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express
* Lance Archer and Jake Roberts to speak
* MJF in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading