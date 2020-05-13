Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

It’s Wednesday night and that means new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite, with a tag team title match headlining NXT. That show includes:

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

Dynamite will feature:

* Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

* Chris Jericho vs. Suge D

* Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express

* Lance Archer and Jake Roberts to speak

* MJF in action