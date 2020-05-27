wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, as NXT builds for Takeover: In Your House and Dynamite comes off of Saturday’s Double or Nothing. NXT will feature:

* Adam Cole celebrates one year as NXT champion, live negotiation with William Regal
* Charlotte Flair & TBD vs. Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley
* Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight title tournament: KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas
* Cage Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher (Kurt Angle is special guest referee)

AEW’s TNT show will include:

* Inner Circle Pep Rally
* Mike Tyson to appear
* Britt Baker to provide injury update
* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to TNT championship
* Details on this year’s Fyter Fest

