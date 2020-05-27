wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, as NXT builds for Takeover: In Your House and Dynamite comes off of Saturday’s Double or Nothing. NXT will feature:
* Adam Cole celebrates one year as NXT champion, live negotiation with William Regal
* Charlotte Flair & TBD vs. Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley
* Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight title tournament: KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas
* Cage Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher (Kurt Angle is special guest referee)
AEW’s TNT show will include:
* Inner Circle Pep Rally
* Mike Tyson to appear
* Britt Baker to provide injury update
* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to TNT championship
* Details on this year’s Fyter Fest
