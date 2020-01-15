wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
The Wednesday Night War marches on tonight with new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite. Dynamite will have a special Bash at the Beach-themed show, while NXT will continue with the Dusty Classic.
NXT’s lineup includes:
* *Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to NXT Women’s title, featuring Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Vanessa Borne, Mercedes Martinez, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai
* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster
* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
Dynamite’s lineup includes:
* Fatal 4-Way for #1 contenders to AEW Tag Team titles: The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher, The Blade and MJF
* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong & Mel
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Cody responds to MJF’s offer
