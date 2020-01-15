Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War marches on tonight with new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite. Dynamite will have a special Bash at the Beach-themed show, while NXT will continue with the Dusty Classic.

NXT’s lineup includes:

* *Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to NXT Women’s title, featuring Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Vanessa Borne, Mercedes Martinez, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai

* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Dynamite’s lineup includes:

* Fatal 4-Way for #1 contenders to AEW Tag Team titles: The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher, The Blade and MJF

* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong & Mel

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Cody responds to MJF’s offer