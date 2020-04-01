Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head-to-head again tonight, with both shows coming from empty arenas on TNT and USA, respectively.

The lineup for Dynamite includes:

* The reveal of the rest of the TNT tournament bracket

* Trent vs. Kenny Omega

* Cody & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears

The lineup for NXT features:

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominick Dijakovic

* Gauntlet Match to enter #1 Contenders Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Xia Li vs. Aliyah vs. Kayden Carter vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo